Corentyne, Berbice man charged for stealing from 73 year -old pensioner







Thirty one year old Raymond Roopnauth of No 69 Village, Corentyne Berbice was hauled before the court and placed on $100,000 bail on the charge of committing Simple Larceny.

Roopnauth who appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Spring lands Magistrate’s Court on Thursday was not required to enter a plea to the charge

Police say the accused was arrested on June 23rd and charged on Thursday July 1st for commiting Simple Larceny on 73-year-old pensioner Joegashwar Persaud of No. 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice which occurred between 12 th March, 2020 and during the month of June 2021 at No. 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

The matter has been postponed to September 2 for report.