Corentyne Hire car driver charged, remanded for rape of School girl

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a hire car driver, died while receiving treatment at the Port Mourant Hospital on Wednesday night, just days after she ingested a poisonous substance.

The driver 30 year old Ameer Inshanally of Sand Reef, Albion, Berbice appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was charged and remanded to prison by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh for raping the school girl.



He was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that June 6, he picked up the school girl and took her to an unknown location and engaged in non consensual sexual penetration with the child.

During the court proceedings, police prosecutor Phouene Simpson objected to bail, remarking that the victim was terrified of the experience and drank a poisonous substance.

The rape accused will make his next court appearance on the 12th of July 2022. The matter was transferred to the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, the teen was awaiting public transportation to go to school, when the accused, who was operating a hire car driver pulled up. The school girl reportedly told him that she was headed to school, and entered his car. Inshanally allegedly went in the opposite direction and told her that he was going to uplift up some passengers.

The teen protested saying that she would be late to school but this fell on deaf ears. He reportedly drove to a lonely area, and sexually penetrated the girl, despite her objections.

He then dropped the victim back where he picked her up from. Unfortunately, the teen then consumed a poisonous substance at home and told her parents what transpired. She was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital but succumbed on Wednesday night.

Inshanally was initially arrested and placed on $50,000 station bail.