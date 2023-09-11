Corentyne man found dead in hammock covered in blood

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the death of 58-year-old Toorandat Girdharry, who was found lying in a hammock covered in blood.

Girdharry was found dead at No. 60 Village, Corentyne Berbice, at about 14:45h. He lived at Lot 168, No. 60 Village, Corentyne.

Based on the information received, Police went to No. 60 Village, where they observed Girdharry in a reclined position in a hammock tied under an abandoned building, with his head, arms, and back covered in what appeared to be blood.

Upon examining the man, a small wound was seen on the right side of his head.

A relative of the dead man told investigators that he was an alcoholic who usually consumed alcohol under the abandoned building with friends. He would also sleep in the hammock occasionally.

The body is at Anthony’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

