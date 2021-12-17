Corentyne residents on $100k bail for Trafficking of Narcotics

Two persons were charged at the Springland’s Magistrate’s Court on December 16, 2021, for Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking. Mahdai Netchandra and 63-year-old Henry Trim, both of No. 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Singh where the charge was read to them and they pleaded not guilty.

They were both granted bail in the sum of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) each.

The matter is postponed to the 9th February 2021, for report at the No. 51 Magistrate’s Court.

