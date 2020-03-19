CORONAVIRUS CAN AFFECT ALL IF PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES ARE IGNORED

Speaking at a COVID 19 update programme on NCN, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon. David Patterson said that it appears many Guyanese do not seem to grasp the severity of the coronavirus.

Min. Patterson briefly mentioned the conditions of Italy which boasted a quality health care system but currently has over 3000 death, according to reports, overtaking China’s death toll.

“Some persons are saying that it only attacks the weak and the vulnerable, but that’s not true… how severe it is, it has different effects on various persons,” Min. Patterson said.

He further mentioned that Guyanese should realize how the coronavirus can affect all if the necessary precautions are ignored and encouraged minibus operators and owners to conduct regular sanitization exercises on their vehicles to decrease health hazards for commuters.

Moreover, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan admitted that Guyana’s borders are porous and as such the Guyana Defense Force has become involved to ensure persons entering Guyana visit the port health authorities to be checked. Notwithstanding, he emphasized that all Guyanese should ensure they play their role, if not, Guyana will be in “serious problems”.