Coronavirus: CANADA closes borders to non-citizens and non-residents

Canada is closing its borders to people who are not citizens or permanent residents in the country in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

American citizens are exempt from the order.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also has announced that people showing Covid-19 symptoms will not be able to board Canada-bound planes.

He told reporters on Monday: “We can still slow the spread of this virus … It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe.”

To Canadians abroad, he said: “It’s time to come home.”