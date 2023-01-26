Cotton Tree accident claims life of 74-year-old pedal cyclist

A minibus driver is in Police custody following an accident on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB), which claimed the life of 74-year-old pedal cyclist William Johnson of Railway Line, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB).

The accident occurred at about 10:30h on Wednesday and involved minibus BRR 1805 driven by a 64-year-old man of Zorgen Hoop, Blairmont Village.

Reports are that minibus BRR 1805 was proceeding west along the southern side of the road at a normal rate of speed, when Johnson, who was on his pedal cycle, suddenly turned south and into the path of the minibus, resulting in a collision.

As a result of the impact, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road’s surface and received several bodily injuries.

The 74-year-old man was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the Bailey Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

Like this: Like Loading...