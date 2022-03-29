Countrywide consultations ongoing with Teachers

The Ministry of Education has engaged teachers across the country “to ensure students are provided with the best opportunities for their Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations”.

Subject Minister, Priya Manickchand along with the Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, and other Education officials on Tuesday morning met with CSEC and CAPE teachers from Regions Two, Three, Five and the Georgetown Education districts. This afternoon, the consultation sessions will continue with educators from Regions One, Four, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

According to the Ministry, “The objective of the engagement is to listen to the concerns and challenges faced by teachers and find solutions that will guide decisions to help students better prepare for the examinations. “