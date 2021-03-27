Couple arrested for “ganja” in “milk container”

A couple was on Thursday arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after the lawmen discovered four (4) parcels of cannabis seeds, leaves and stems stashed inside of a “milk container” at their residence.

Reports are that the ranks, acting on information received, turned up at the Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown home and informed the couple about “police suspicions” before the man and woman were cautioned.

According to the cops, a request was made to search the couple’s home and the man and woman agreed.

It was during the search that the discovery was made and the couple was immediately arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station where they are in custody.

The cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1.030 grams.