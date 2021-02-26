Couple held at gunpoint, robbed of cash, cellular phones after attending party

A lone gunman along with five (5) accomplices, each of whom were armed with a broken bottle, pounced on a couple who were returning to their respective homes after attending a party at Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and robbed them of $65,000 in cash and two (2) cellular phones.

Thirty-four (34)-year-old construction worker, Troy Hinds, who resides at Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had been in the company of 33-year-old atasha McKenzie of Samatta Point, Grove, EBD, around 00:10h on Wednesday when the robbery occurred as they were walking out of the Kaneville area.

According to a police statement, the six (6) bandits attacked them from behind and the suspect who was armed with the gun reportedly placed it to Hinds’ neck and pushed him to the ground where he was relieved of his valuable.

“The suspect then placed the gun to the female’s head and relieved her of her valuables as well. The suspects then made good their escape on foot in an unknown direction. Investigations are ongoing”.