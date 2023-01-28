Court Clerk found guilty of attempting to pervert justice 

Mariano Persaud, who was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice in the death of Arvin Tulsie Mayhilall, called ‘Mike,’ was found guilty and sentenced to four months behind bars.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Dead: Arvin Toolsie Mayhilall

Persaud, a typist clerk attached to the Suddie Supreme Court, was initially charged in February 2020 after she told Adrian Chung, Ramkumar Singh, and Drikcpaul Gobin to lie to the Police. She was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.

Mayhilall of Johanna Cecilia lost his life on February 26, and Police were told that he fell from a bench in a friend’s yard.

However, a Post Mortem Examination (PME) report revealed that he died as a result of trauma to his head and a fractured spine. Subsequently, Nankishore Persaud, a pump attendant, was charged with the murder.

Like this: Like Loading...