COURT HAS NO JURISDICTION TO HEAR RECOUNT CASE

On Tuesday, The Full Court of Chief Justice Roxane George and Justice Naresh Harnanan ruled that the High Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the substantive arguments in the injunction filed against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to block the recount of votes cast on March 2, General and Regional elections.

Justice Naresh Harnanan

APNU+AFC candidate, Ulita Moore on March 20 had filed an injunction in the High Court, blocking GECOM from carrying out a recount of all votes cast in all ten administrative regions. Justice Holder later ruled that he had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The PPP objected and moved to file an appeal resulting in the involvement of the Full Court.

This decision has discharged the interim injunction by Justice Franklyn Holder and dismissed Moore’s application to block a recount of votes cast in the General and Regional elections.

GECOM now has in its control to decide when the recount will take place.