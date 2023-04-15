COURT-ORDERED MEDIATION FAILS IN IDPAD G’S CASE AGAINST GOV’T OVER MONTHLY SUBVENTION

Tiana Cole has reported that after the mediation failed to resolve the lawsuit brought against the Government by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G), the case will now be adjudicated by acting Chief Justice Roxane George, SC.
