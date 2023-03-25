COURT RULES PRESIDENT ALI’S SUSPENSION OF PREVIOUS PSC UNCONSTITUTIONAL

On Friday, High Court Judge Gino Persaud declared that President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s suspension of the previous Police Service Commission (PSC), headed by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe in June 2021, was unconstitutional. For further details on this ruling, Tiana Cole has the latest updates.
