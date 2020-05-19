COURTS Guyana Inc. to reopen 8 locations Wednesday to receive payments

–Unicomer Group’s application to National COVID-19 Task Force approved

Thousands of customers who have obtained items through a Hire Purchase agreement from the Unicomer Group’s Courts stores here in Guyana will be expected to commence payments from their outstanding balances soon.

Unicomer Guyana formally applied to the country’s National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) requesting that it be allowed to open eight (8) of its Courts stores for the purpose(s) of receiving monthly installment payments from customers.

The approval was granted by the NCTF and takes effect from Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

It will allow those eight stores country-wide to be open from Monday to Friday, weekly, during the non-curfew hours (06:00h to 18:00h) subject to fulfillment of all requirements.

The Courts stores that are being permitted to open in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are on Main Street, Georgetown, Diamond village, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Meanwhile the five (5) remaining locations are in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Richmond village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), Parika, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).