COVID-19 curfew remains at 10:30pm to 4am for Dec 1- Dec 31, 2020

As the Christmas holidays draw nearer, the Government has announced that there will be no changes in the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) curfew that is already in effect.

In updated Covid-19 Emergency Measures, it was announced that the Covid-19 curfew will remain at 10:30pm to 4am and the new measures take effect from December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

This is according to the Official Gazette.

During the above-mentioned period, there will be restrictions on social activities including the operation of bars and rum shops and no recreational activities will be allowed on any river, beach, pool or creek.