COVID-19 death toll climbs to 265

As of Friday, two more persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 died, bringing Guyana’s death toll from the disease to 265

The latest fatalities are a 81-year-old female from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands- West

Demerara) and a 64-year- old man from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died

while receiving care at the medical facility.

In a release, the Ministry of Health expressed sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and said it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.