COVID-19 death toll in Guyana rises to 7

A male patient who was battling for his life inside of the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) succumbed this evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, made the confirmation earlier tonight.

Details remain sketchy about the man’s death and his identity has not yet been disclosed by health officials.

However, he was among the five (5) persons diagnosed with the virus and placed in the ICU.

Up to press time, the number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) remain at 63, inclusive of the seven (7) deaths.