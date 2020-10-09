COVID-19 death toll in Guyana skyrockets to 100

Within the last 24 hours, two (2) more males who were each receiving treatment for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at a Government medical facility, lost the battles for their lives.

These two latest deaths now takes the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana to 100.

According to a media statement, the Ministry of Health (MoH) noted that the men had tested positive for the virus and succumbed yesterday (Thursday).

One of the deceased men is a 57-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazruni) while the other has been identified as a 43-year-old male who hailed from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the two deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the two deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31st, 2020.”

This order emphasizes:

▪ the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

▪ the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

▪ and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.