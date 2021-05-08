COVID-19 death toll stands at 323 in Guyana

0
7

-health officials adjust figures after obtaining PCR confirmation

According to the Ministry of Health, in a statement on Saturday (today), it has received Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) confirmation that nine (9) deaths occurring between the periods April 25-May 07, 2021 were COVID-19 related deaths.

Three (3) of these were previously reported to the public and accounted for in the daily mortality data, and with this statement, the daily total has been adjusted to reflect the six (6) that were not previously reported. This takes the total number of deaths to 323.  

“The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.” 

The details on the latest fatalities are as follows:

SEX   AGEREGION DATE OF DEATH
1Female79Demerara- MahaicaApril 25
2Female54East Berbice- CorentyneMay 02
3Male56Demerara- MahaicaMay 05
4Male57East Berbice- CorentyneMay 05
5Male43East Berbice- CorentyneMay 06
6Male79Demerara- MahaicaMay 03
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED
7Female68Mahaica- BerbiceMay 07
8Male34Demerara- MahaicaMay 07
9Male 52Essequibo Islands- West  Demerara May 07

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the two deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. 

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

▪  the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; 

▪  the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

▪  and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.