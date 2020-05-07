COVID-19 | GUYANA RECORDS SEVEN NEW RECOVERIES

Guyana has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 since May 5 with the total confirmed cases remaining at 93. However, recoveries are increasing.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persuad announced seven more recoveries on Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing bringing total recoveries to 34.

Although there are no added cases, Dr. Persaud cautioned of possible transmission via persons who are asymptomatic; those carrying the virus but do not display any of its correlating symptoms. Asymptomatic patients account for the majority of Guyana’s cases he noted.

“From information provided globally, many healthy younger persons infected with COVID-19 do not display the usual symptoms. These persons can continue to transmit the virus to other vulnerable persons in our society by not practicing control measures such as hand hygiene, physical distancing and the using of masks,” he said.

Further, Dr. Persaud mentioned that 736 persons have been tested of which 93 returned positive and 643 returned negative. Active cases are 49 and total death remains at 10.

Dr. Persaud also noted that Guyana’s fatality rate stands at 10.8% whereas; the World Health Organisation global fatality rate is 4%.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens that were in contact with any COVID-19 patient to step forward. Persons are also asked to adhere to all advisories and follow hygiene measures and precautions.