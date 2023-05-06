“COVID-19 is not over as the disease has not been eradicated” – Health Minister

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has said that COVID-19 is not over as the disease has not been eradicated.

The Minister’s statement came hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed millions of people and wreaked economic havoc for over three years, no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

Dr. Anthony said he welcomes the announcement made by WHO but reminded that the fight against COVID-19 is not over as the disease has not been eradicated.

He noted that Guyana had seen a significant decline in its COVID-19 cases and related deaths over the last few months.

The Ministry’s Surveillance Unit reported that Guyana has eight active cases. To date, the country has recorded 73 191 positive cases and 1298 deaths.

According to Dr. Anthony, the public needs to still be mindful of the symptoms of COVID-19 and the impact this disease can have on one’s health, especially for those suffering from long COVID syndrome.

The Minister emphasised that COVID-19 vaccination is important in staying protected and preventing the severe form of the disease.

He said the Ministry of Health will continue to administer vaccines across the ten administrative regions to children, adolescents and adults.

If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who tested positive, visit any of the sites in your region and get tested.

Like this: Like Loading...