COVID 19 TEST NOT REQUIRED BEFORE VACCINATION

On the one hand, health authorities have cautioned that persons infected with COVID-19 would not be vaccinated against the disease until they recover. Still, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony on Thursday announced that testing before receiving the jab is unnecessary.
Here more Temika Rodney.

