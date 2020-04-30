COVID-19 UPDATE: GUYANA RECORDS THREE NEW CASES

While the death toll due to COVID-19 remains at eight, the total number of confirmed cases increased by three, bringing the country’s total cases to 78.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence further mentioned on Wednesday’s briefing that 18 persons have recovered, three persons are in the Intensive Care Unit, 18 are in institutional quarantine while 52 are in institutional isolation.

Min Lawrence also revealed that Georgetown remains the epicenter for the positive cases identified. COVID-19 is in several densely populated areas in the city, with cases coming from Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Cummings Lodge, Liliendaal, Alberttown, Lamaha Park, Bourda, Thirst Park and South Ruimveldt.

As such the Minister emphasized the importance of following all guidelines to flatten the curve.

“We need to stop and take stock of this situation…You must adhere to the guidelines provided or we will be in a situation that we cannot control. Many of you have read the article of the Spanish flu and how Guyana suffered and certainly we do not want a repeat of this,” said Min Lawrence.