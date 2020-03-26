COVID-19 UPDATE| GUYANA REMAINS AT 5 CASES

To enforce precautionary measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) while keeping Guyana abreast, The Ministry of Public Health has committed to providing daily updates on the status of COVID-19 in Guyana.

At the second briefing held on Thursday, Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence announced that COVID-19 cases remain at five with one death. The Minister also provided clarification concerning the terms quarantine and isolation.

“Persons in quarantine are those persons who have been exposed but are not sick. Persons in Isolation are those persons who would have been exposed and have tested positive and showing signs and symptoms,” Hon. Lawrence said.

Minister Lawrence added that a total of 26 persons were tested, with 21 being negative while five tested positive. The five positive cases are the relatives of the index case who died early March.

Additionally, 135 persons are home quarantined while 31 persons are currently in institutional quarantine. Both groups will be monitored and at the end of 14 days medical evaluations will be completed.

“After the 14 days of quarantine persons will be evaluated by a medical officer and based on the review will be cleared or placed on additional days of quarantine. If cleared they will be re-evaluated after 7 days.”

With regards to institutional isolation, Minister mentioned there being only four persons. There are also four facilities ready to provide services to 350 persons if the need arises.

Minster Lawrence debunked rumours of there being a positive case in Region nine.

“The individual in question did not visit Guyana for the last two weeks prior to his confirmed status or after it was discovered. We are aware that his relative who operates a business in Lethem is under quarantine in Brazil, not Guyana. Both individuals are in Brazil,” Minister Lawrence stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated global cases to 423,510 with 16,231 deaths. Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had previously noted that COVID-19 is accelerating at a rapid pace. To win, he suggested officials to test every suspected case, isolate and care for every confirmed case and continue to trace and quarantine every person who has had close contact with a confirmed case or has been exposed.