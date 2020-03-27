COVID-19 UPDATE | MoPH RECEIVES 1,100 TESTING KITS

The Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence, has disclosed on Friday’s COVID-19 briefing that Guyana has received an additional 1,100 COVID-19 test kits from PAHO/WHO.

Since the National Health Reference Laboratory is the only authorized facility to conduct testing for COVID-19, the test kits received will be utilized by this unit.

In addition, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has received 14 ventilators from their suppliers, which according to Min. Lawrence, will be used by the Guyana Public Hospital.

Guyana’s COVID-19 positive cases as at March 26 remain at five inclusive of one death. However, the total number of persons tested is now 39.

The minister reported that 31 persons are under institutional quarantine, while 135 are on home quarantine. 14 persons are being monitored while the four positive cases remain in institutional isolation.

Calls from nine of the 10 administrative region to the COVID hotline has increased from 696 to 773.