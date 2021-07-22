COVID UPDATE: One death and 65 new infections

Another person has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 515 in Guyana since March 2020, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Wednesday.

The latest victim, the MOH said, is an 88-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The MOH also reported 65 new infections were recovered over the past 24-hour hours.

A total of 21, 733 cases have been recorded in the country since March 2020.

The MOH also reported that 15 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 101 people are in institutional isolation; 1,093 are in home isolation; three people are in institutional quarantine; and 20,009 people have recovered.



