COVID UPDATE: Three dead, 51 new infections

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 51 new infections.

The deceased persons have been identified as a 65-year-old male from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara who died on July 13; a 59-year-old male, also from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara who passed away on July 14; and a 61-year-old female from Upper Demerara-Berbice who died on June 28.

To date, 506 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Guyana. On Wednesday, the MOH reported that four persons – all males – died from the coronavirus.

The MOH further reports that 10 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 83 in institutional isolation; and 1,130 in home isolation.

The country has so far recorded 21,274 confirmed cases with 19,545 persons having recovered.

The MOH said 205,962 tests have been carried out to date.

