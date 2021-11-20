COVID19 booster shots available for over 50s from Monday – Dr. Frank Anthony

During his daily COVID19 update on Friday last, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony announced that COVID19 booster shots would be made available to persons above age 50 who wished to receive the shot. The Minister also added that those persons suffering from pre-existing conditions (comorbidities) will also be able to access the COVID19 booster shots.

Dr Anthony’s announcement comes a mere month after he had previously stated that the Ministry had not been considering booster shots for those who have already been double jabbed. However on Friday, the Minister confirmed that his ministry had now reached a decision on the way forward with the booster shots.

According to Dr Anthony, his ministry’s decision to proceed with booster shots was based on data and recommendations from more “stringent authorities” who found that the booster shots were indeed necessary. He explained that the data shows that after six months of being administered a second dose of a two dose vaccine, the immunity derived from the vaccines starts to wane. And according to Dr. Anthony, this is when it becomes possible for breakthrough infections to occur.

There is still no word on when the inoculation of the 5-11 year age range would begin.