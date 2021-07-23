Cow meat confiscated by police during road block

A 31-year-old taxi driver of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden is in police custody because he was unable to show proof of purchase or ownership for a large quantity of cow meat found in his car in the wee hours of Friday, July 23, police said.

According to a statement, police, while conducting a road block exercise on the Cove and John Public Road, motorcar #HC 9448 was stopped; the driver was the lone person in the car.



The car that was transporting the cow meat.

Police said a request was made by the said ranks to conduct a search for drugs, arms, ammunition or anything illegal and he complied.

A search was then carried out and a quantity of cow meat was found inside the trunk.

When asked to produce documents for the cow meat, the driver failed to do so, the police said.

“He was then questioned as to how he obtained it and he indicated that he was sent to Berbice by someone to collect the meat and was transporting it to Linden,” police said in the statement.

The driver was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Cove and John Police Station for the offence of unlawful possession.

His car was also lodged at the Cove and John Station.

Investigations are ongoing.