Crane Businessman allegedly robbed of Gold Chains Valued at 1.5M

A 22-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt, and a 37-year-old of D’Urban Street are now in police custody in connection to an armed robbery. It is said that three males (one who is yet to be apprehended) committed Robbery Under Arms on a 30-year-old businessman/shop proprietor of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD on Friday at about 20:30 hrs.

The two suspects in custody are slated to appear in court early next week where they will be charged.

Commander for Regional Division #3, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine said the armed robbery took place at the Riddim Flow Chill Spot, Crane Housing Scheme, by three identifiable males, two of whom were armed with small hand guns.

The victim, businessman Ren Persaud, was relieved of 12 gold chains valued $1,500,000 (Guyana currency).

Enquiries disclosed that the victim operates Riddim Flow Chill Spot located at Crane, West Coast Demerara on the lower flat of his dwelling place.

On Friday at about 20:30 hours, the victim was playing pools at his shop when he was approached by the three suspects (two of African descent and the other of Amerindian descent).

One of the identifiable male of African descent was armed with a small black gun and the Amerindian was also armed with a small black handgun, while the other suspect was unarmed.

They then held up the victim and relieved him of the gold chains mentioned above.

The men reportedly discharged two rounds in the air, before making good their escape in a waiting white Toyota Fielder motor car with registration number PZZ3371.

Acting on information received, the ranks went to Barber Shop Street, Crane, WCD, where they found the said motorcar abandoned on the road.

Police are currently looking for the third suspect as the investigations continue.