Crane topples at ExxonMobil’s construction site at Ogle, probe launched  

A crane toppled on Thursday morning while lifting a container at ExxonMobil’s Headquarters at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

In a brief statement, the oil company said that the incident occurred at about 10:00h, and no one was injured, nor was there any spillage of any kind.

“All crane operations at the site have been suspended, and an investigation launched to determine the cause of the incident,” the company said.

To this end, ExxonMobil Guyana said it is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its employees and contractors.

