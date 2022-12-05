Crane woman arrested after 56.9 grams of ganja found in Home

A 52-year-old woman landed herself in hot water after police made a drug bust in her Crane New Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara home.

Police ranks from Regional Division #3, acting on information received, went to the home of the pensioner on 29th of November and searched the building in her presence. The search occurred sometime around 12:30 hours.

In the process, the ranks found one bulky white and orange Karibee rice bag in her back bedroom resting on the ground. The ranks opened the bag, and a transparent plastic bottle with a yellow cork was found, which contained several transparent plastic ziplock bags with suspected cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence committed and cautioned. She was then arrested and escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station along with the suspected cannabis, which, when weighed, amounted to 56.9 grams.

The suspect is in custody pending charges.