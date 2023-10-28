CRIME SLEUTHS LAMENT UPTICK IN VICTIMS OF SERIOUS OFFENSES ACCEPTING COMPENSATION

Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’ has reported a significant achievement with a 50% disposal rate of court cases. However, they are facing a challenging trend where victims are increasingly accepting compensation from perpetrators in serious offense cases. This emerging practice poses a considerable obstacle to the investigative processes and the broader efforts in crime-solving and justice—Tiana Cole has the details in her report.
