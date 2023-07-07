In a report by Shemar Alleyne, former Speaker of the National Assembly Ralph Ramkarran, has expressed his concerns about the state of the criminal justice system in Guyana, stating that it is in a state of collapse. Ramkarran asserts that the authorities do not show any care or intention to address the issues within the system.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM IN STATE OF COLLAPSE – FORMER SPEAKER
