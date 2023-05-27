Critically ill girl from Mahdia dorm fire medivac to US for treatment

One of the two girls who is still in critical condition following the Mahdia dorm fire has been medically evacuated to the Northwell Health, Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital for further treatment.

The girl, who is 13 years old, was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital the day after the fire and underwent two surgeries.

While her health had improved “steadily,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said that the move to send her overseas for treatment was deemed “necessary out of an abundance of precaution” and made in her best interest.

The Global Rescue Air Ambulance departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at about 14:25h and is expected to arrive in New York at 23:30h on Saturday.

“The mother will receive support from the Northwell Hospital, which has waivered all costs for medical care,” the statement said, adding that Guyana’s UN Representative Carolyn Rodrigues will also lend support.

To assist in the child’s movement from the hospital to the airport was the Head of the Burns Unit, Dr Shilindra Rajkumar, and his team of doctors.

The hospital’s Director of Medical and Professional Services, Dr Navin Rambaran, other doctors, and Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran were present.

The Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, were present this morning to see the child’s departure and to support the father and mother.

President Irfaan Ali had agreed that the child should receive the best care available for burn victims.

The GPHC team had discussed with several of the top hospitals in the United States of America the possibility of offering specialised medical care for the child, and it was agreed that the child would be best managed at the Northwell Burns Center, Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

Northwell Burns Center in New York is recognised among the top burn centres globally.

