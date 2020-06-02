CSEC, CAPE OFFICIAL TIMETABLES RELEASED

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has released the final July-August timetables for the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Initially postponed amid COVID-19 concerns, the CSEC and CAPE examinations are set to begin on July 13 with the Modern Language Oral examinations which will run until August 21 and Music practical set to end on July 28.

Candidates will sit English A and English B examinations on July 28 and 29 respectively while Mathematics is slated to be written on July 27.

In early May, the Caribbean Examination Council assured that the integrity of the CSEC and CAPE assessments will remain intact even as many local and regional candidates are expected to sit the exams through the use of an E-testing platform.

When concerns were raised about the E-testing modality, the Council pointed to countries such as the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla which have already been using this method successfully for the administration of the tests.

The Ministry of Education is tasked with deciding which students will sit the upcoming Examinations using the E-testing modality and which will utilise the traditional paper-based examinations.

The Ministry is also working with the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) to ensure the safety of all students who will be required to sit the examinations in July and August. All examinations will adhere to all social distancing rules and will observe every national health precaution put in place by the CARICOM member states.

The deadline for School-based Assessments (SBAs) and Internal Assessments (IAs) is June 30.

Approximately 120,000 students are expected to sit the CSEC examinations while over 30,000 are registered to sit CAPE.

The Timetables can be accessed here. [https://www.cxc.org/download-timetables/]

