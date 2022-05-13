Cuban national Arrested after being Nabbed with ‘forged’ Canada Visa

In the wee hours of Friday morning, a Cuban national was busted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with an alleged ‘forged’ Canada Visa.

The Guyana Police Force is investigating the forgery of documents committed by the man, who was not identified.

Investigations revealed that the Cuban national was scheduled to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri on Copa Airlines flight CW179 destined for Panama City at 03:50hrs this morning. As a result, he proceeded to the check-in point at the airport and presented his passport to a representative of Copa Airlines Service and a visa stamped from the Canadian Embassy purporting to be issued by the said Canada Embassy based in Georgetown, Guyana.

The passport and Visa from Canada were examined and suspected to have been forged. The Copa Airlines representative made contact with the Canadian Embassy for verification and was informed that the visa was forged.

The suspect was immediately handed over to the Police, where he was arrested. His passport was lodged at the Timehri Police Station General Property Book and he was placed into custody.

Investigations are in progress.

