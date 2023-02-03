Cuban national burnt to death in head-on collision at Mabura Trail

A Cuban national lost her life at about 15:20h on Thursday following a head-on collision in the vicinity of 39 and 40 Miles, Mabura Trail.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, said that minibus BVV 5915 was proceeding along the trail and while negotiating a left bend, collided with a motor pick-up.

As a result, both vehicles burst into flames, and the Cuban national, who was seated behind the driver, was pinned in the minibus and perished in the fire.

The minibus was driven by 35-year-old Kirk Allicock and had 13 passengers. The driver’s identity for the motor pickup is unknown at this time.

The driver and the other passengers received injuries. They were taken to Linden Hospital, where four persons were treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...