Cummings Lodge Businessman Robbed



A businessman who had four hundred thousand ($400,000) in cash, and two Samsung Galaxy cell phones, valued $120,000 on him was robbed on Thursday night after shopping at a Supermarket in Cummings Lodge.

According to reports, the 46-year-old businessman – Manohar Singh had just finished shopping and has returned home. He had exited his vehicle to open his gate when a silver-coloured Premio vehicle drove up and stopped right beside the businessman’s car.

Two males, one dressed in a red hoodie and the other in a grey hoodie, exited and instructed the victim to go back into his car, to which he complied.

Police say that the bandits then relieved him of his phones and cash. They then ransacked the car and removed the more cash that was in the middle compartment of the car.

After robbing the businessman, the two perpetrators along with the driver of the Premio, made good their escape.

The Police questioned several persons and are set to review CCTV cameras in the area. Investigations continue.