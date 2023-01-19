Cummings Lodge man shot while walking home 

Steven Surujbally, 24, was shot at about 20:30h on Wednesday at 3rd Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while walking home.

Investigations so far revealed that Surujbally was walking home when the suspects rode up to him on a motorcycle, and a scuffle ensued.

During the scuffle, the pillion rider pulled out a handgun from the left side pants waist and discharged a round at Surujbally, which hit him on his chest and exited his right side back.

The suspects then jumped on the motorcycle, rode away in a southern direction, and escaped.

The victim was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is being treated. His condition is stable.

