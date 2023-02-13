Cummings Lodge woman robbed outside restaurant on Main Street 

A Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, Greater Georgetown woman was mugged on Sunday night in the vicinity of Main and Hope Streets, Georgetown, near the New Thriving Restaurant.

Investigations revealed that the victim was waiting on transportation to go home when she was confronted by the suspect, who pulled out a knife from his right side pants waist, pointed it at her, and relieved her of her purse.

According to the Police, the purse contained cash, one blue Samsung S10 cellular phone valued, ATM cards, National Identification Card, National Insurance Scheme Card, and other documents.

The suspect held on to her purse during the robbery, causing her to receive an injury to her right knee.

The suspect took the purse from her and ran in a western direction into Hope Street, making good his escape. Several persons were questioned, and checks were made for the suspect, but he was not seen.

The victim went to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was medically examined, treated, and sent away.

“CCTV cameras were seen in the area and will be viewed by investigators as investigations continue,” Police noted.

