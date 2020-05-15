‘Curfew violators’ in Region Nine fined $16,250 each or face 6 months jail time

Seven persons, including a group of four (4) individuals, who were caught drinking and partying after 6pm outdoors were arrested and hauled before the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) yesterday where they each had to either pay a fine or serve six(6) months in prison.

Each person plead ‘guilty’ to the charge when they appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

The curfew violators were each sentenced to pay a $16,250 fine and in default they would have to spend six (6) months in jail.

According to Regional Police Commander, Superintendent, Keithon King, another female was arrested in a separate incident by the cops for “breaking curfew”.

Police Commander for Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo), Superintendent, Keithon King

However, she was released on her own recognizance by the Court after the trial had commenced.

Commander King also noted that another male, identified as Anthony Malcolm, who was also caught breaching the COVID-19 curfew guidelines, was expected to make his Court appearance in relation to the matter yesterday but failed to do so.

The police are presently on the hunt for the man.