Customs Officer Detained for shooting Horse-Cart Men

Two-horse cart operators are now nursing injuries after an armed 40-year-old Customs Officer allegedly discharged a loaded 9MM pistol firearm with intent, property of the Guyana Revenue Authority, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention, ECD.

The Sparendaam Police Station reports that at around 16:00hrs on the date mentioned, two-horse cart operators went to an empty lot which is situated west of the suspect’s home to cut grass for their horses. The suspect discharged several rounds in their direction and subsequently, the 30-year-old operator received injuries to his right leg, while the 36-year-old operator received injuries to his right foot. Both victims were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital by Police where they were both admitted and underwent surgeries.

The suspect was contacted and he handed over his licensed 9MM with 12 matching rounds in the magazine. He was told of the offence, cautioned and made claims that the men were in the empty lot next door to his home when one of the men attempt to enter his yard and he discharged the firearm in the air and then in the direction of the men.

He was arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station where he was placed in custody.

Investigation continues.