CUTLASS WEILDING, GUN TOTING BANDITS ROB PARAFAITE HARMONY W.C.D FAMILY

Five bandits armed with a handgun and cutlasses barged into the Recht-door-Zee Parafaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara home of a 59-year-old businessman in the wee hours of Tuesday morning carting off an undisclosed amount of cash, one S10 Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $40,000, one A10 S Plus cellphone valued $40,000 and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to police, the businessman and his wife were sitting outside

the house eating between 03:26-03:45 hours, during which time the

couple’s daughter took the garbage out at the front of the yard.

She heard what sounded like a gunshot which caused her to run back

inside the yard, while the five armed males who were all covered with

face masks followed her into the yard.

The one-armed with the handgun approached the businessman and dealt him a lash to his head, causing injuries. Another one then demanded to see the victim’s wife, whom he claimed is the one with all the money.

The woman was ordered to produce ‘the money”, to which she complied and brought out a small black haversack which she gave to the bandits.

After receiving same, they relieved the victim and his wife of the above-mentioned items and made good their escape on foot.

The victim raised the alarm, and the neighbours called the police, who are now investigating the matter.