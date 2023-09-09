CUTLASS-WIELDING BROTHERS CHARGED – GRANTED BAR AT SPARENDAAM COURT

The police have charged four brothers following an incident where they reportedly armed themselves with cutlasses and attacked a fisherman. Two of the siblings were later discovered taking refuge in a septic tank. Travis Chase has more details in the following report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on