CXC team in Guyana conducting stakeholder engagement sessions





Representatives of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) are presently in Guyana conducting stakeholder engagement sessions. The purpose of the stakeholder engagements is to discuss the Council’s operational imperatives, specifically the e-transition framework and to share the territorial performance both at the subject and school-based assessment level.

These engagements will also allow the Ministry of Education to hear from our stakeholders and form a part of the input for the efficiency audit of the local registrar’s operations which will be conducted by the CXC team during their time here.

This collaboration with our stakeholders is focused on gaining improvements across Guyana with the critical involvement of the Ministry of Education and equal participation of secondary schools.

The engagement sessions and the efficiency audits will be conducted by CXC’s Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning and CXC’s Internal Auditor, Mrs. Denise Holden-Pierre in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Thus far, meetings have been held with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Alfred King, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson and Senior Officers from the Ministry of Education, Headteachers, Deputy Headteachers – Georgetown, Senior Masters and Mistresses and IT personnel. The CXC team has also met with representatives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union. Students preparing to write the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination from Georgetown, Regions three, four and five have also been engaged by the CXC team. Meetings are being held using the face to face and online modes. The team will also be visiting Regions six, nine and ten.

This visit to Guyana aligns with one of the Council’s strategic objectives to improve stakeholder satisfaction.

