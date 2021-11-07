Cyclist and Minibus passenger hospitalized after accident at Kwakwani Trail

A cyclist is now in the Georgetown Public Hospital after being involved in an accident at Kwakwani Trail Upper Berbice River on November 7. According to reports, minibus #BXX 4445 driven by Jason Swarving was moving at a moderate speed on the Trail when as he approached Bamboo Road, he put on his indicator to turn right into the said road. He then stopped and exited his vehicle, and went to the rear and saw extensive damages to his vehicle and a few feet away a motorcycle was on the road surface with extensive damages to the front. The driver, Glenton Lyte was laying on the road surface with a red substance that appeared to be blood coming out from his mouth and nose.

Corwin Hartman who was a passenger seated in the minibus received injuries about his body.

The driver of the minibus picked up the driver of the motorcycle in an unconscious state, and along with the injured passenger, took them to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and later transferred them to Linden Hospital Complex where the passenger was admitted a patient in a stable condition while the motorcyclist was further transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious condition suffering from a fractured skull.

The investigation is ongoing.

