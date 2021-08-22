Cyclist hospitalized after accident at Tuchen Public Road

A motorcyclist is currently a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after receiving injuries about his body from a serious accident that occurred on Saturday night.

According to Police reports, motorcar #PMM 153 driven by Joel Sugrim was at the time proceeding on the Tuschen Public Road East Bank Essequibo when he turned into the path of Motorcyclist Semaul Welcome who was on the opposite side of the road. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and received a fractured hip and left foot, along with lacerations to his neck, chest, lip, and stomach. He was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by public-spirited persons and later transferred to the West Dem. Hospital.

The driver of the motorcar, along with his vehicle, was escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he was arrested and placed into custody.

He was breathalyzed and zero micrograms of alcohol was in his breath. The motorcyclist could not be tested due to a laceration to his lip and injuries to his stomach.

