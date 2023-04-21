“Da man wudda kill me if I didn’t kill he” – 2018 murder suspect nabbed in Region One 

Gordon Henry, a 33-year-old gold miner, who was wanted for the murder of 34-year-old Clinton Henry, which occurred in 2018, was arrested by Police on Thursday at the Five Star Landing, North West District, Region One.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that at about 04:30h, law enforcement officials, acting on information received, went to Five Star Landing and searched the shop of a 24-year-old female.

While the ranks did not find anything illegal, Gordon was captured and told of the offence committed, cautioned, and he reportedly replied, “Da man wudda kill me if I didn’t kill he.”

He was arrested and escorted to Port Kaituma Police Station, where he was placed into custody assisting with the investigation.

Gordon and Clinton are brothers, and it is alleged that on May 5, 2018, the duo was imbibing in front of their parent’s home.

After some time, Clinton’s wife checked on him when she found her husband lying on the ground with a stab wound to his head.

The woman raised an alarm, and Clinton was picked up and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Like this: Like Loading...